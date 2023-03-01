ZTE Corporationin collaboration with Guangzhou Metro Group and China Mobile Guangzhou Branch, has been awarded as “Best Mobile Innovation for Connected Economy” for the joint project “5G empowered Smart Metro in Guangzhouat the Global Mobile (GLOMO) Awards during the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2023 in BarcelonaSpain.

The award is recognition of the extraordinary efforts the winners have dedicated to improving productivity and much more to fuel the transformation of the 5G industry and society.

The subway is extremely important to a city’s transportation system, especially for Guangzhou, a city of 20 million people.

Since 2020, with the advent of 5G, Guangzhou Metro Group, China Mobile Guangzhou Branch and ZTE jointly started the project 5G-empowered Smart Metro and have transformed the traditional metro system into a 5G-enabled smart metro system.

According to the requirements of the current service scenario, 5G network slicing resource assurance, uplink speed improvement to 750Mb/s, high-speed mobile performance assurance to 160km/h and other new 5G private network performance optimizations. A multi-layered cloud-edge collaboration system architecture has been implemented to realize in-depth interaction and online data sharing between people, vehicles, operating environments, devices and dispatching, implementing multiple scenario-based applications such as 5G smart stations, 5G train-to-ground communication and 5G digital tunnels.

Thanks to these implementations and innovations, the Guangzhou Metro has seen improved automated operations and maintenance, more efficient management and dispatching, and improved passenger satisfaction over the past two years.

20 million people in Guangzhou have also greatly benefited from this project, enjoying more comfortable, safer and more interesting travel experiences, including an average data rate of 600Mbps in subway carriages, improved security and a ‘faster baggage inspection, a reduction in the average duration of turnstiles during peak hours, more detailed guidance, etc.

“We are honored to have won this award together with our partners. 5G smart subways improve station intelligence and flexibility, train safety, and subway operation efficiency“said Mr.Cai Changjun, vice directore generale del Guangzhou Metro Group “In the future, we will test more 5G+ smart subway services, train the 5G+ smart subway system architecture and industry standards, and promote the rapid growth of 5G+ in the subway industry“.

Mr. Luo Weimin, General Manager of China Mobile Guangzhou Branchcommented: “We are honored to receive this award and give it to our partners, who have shown us valuable support. We are committed to building 5G networks that lead the way in terms of quality, technology, service and operations. We will continue our efforts to build a new 5G industrial ecosystem in collaboration with partners, using state-of-the-art 5G networks.”

“This award is a great acknowledgment of our efforts to keep innovating the digitization of the workplace“said the Mr. Bai Gang, Vice President of ZTE “We will work further with partners to push 5G even further into the manufacturing sector and bring more value and benefit to more people“.

The annual GLOMO (Global Mobile) Awards are judged by the industry’s leading experts, to celebrate individuals and companies driving innovation and showcasing excellence in the rapidly growing mobile industry.

