Il sakere and il kuchikamizakè

In the manga Natsuko no sake the story of Natsko Saeki is told, a girl who leaves her family and the countryside where she grew up, in Niigata prefecture, to work at an advertising agency in Tokyo, and thus realize her dream of independence in the Japanese metropolis. Yasuo, her brother, on the other hand, decides not only to follow in the footsteps of his father, a sake producer, but to make the best sake in Japan. To achieve this goal she begins to look for seeds for a special rice, tatsunishiki, almost extinct due to the difficulties encountered in its cultivation. When she finally finds him, she suddenly falls ill and dies and therefore Natsuko makes an important decision for her life: she leaves the city, returns to the countryside, begins to cultivate rice and produce sake in order to realize her brother’s dream.

Sake is one alcoholic beverage (more correctly called nihonshu, since Japanese law means all spirits in general by sake), the most representative of Japan and is obtained from a fermentation process involving rice, water, yeasts and who , a fungus capable of transforming starches into simple sugars. Each ingredient plays an important role in making good sake:

the rice must be resultsis a quality that grows only in some specific areas and has larger and softer grains that allow for greater water absorption, a very important ingredient since it represents 80% of sake and the quantity and quality of dissolved minerals affect the final taste;

il who it is a fungus that secretes an enzyme capable of splitting starch into simple sugars, sugars which are then transformed by yeast into alcohol, activating fermentation;

the yeast used is chosen for its marked ability to ferment at low temperatures up to alcohol concentrations above 20%.

There are two main types of sake: futsuu-shu , “regular sake”, which can be compared to our table wine and accounts for over 75% of all sake produced, and tokutei meishyoshyu , “special sake” which it is characterized by rice refinement certification. Refining the rice is important as the external part of the grain containing oils and proteins is removed, which tend to leave strange or unpleasant aromas in the finished product, and only the internal part of the grains is retained, the starch which has the necessary properties to the fermentation.

Sakè should be drunk “young”, in fact it should be consumed within a year of its bottling, unless it has been aged in wooden barrels, in this way it becomes a more long-lasting and long-lasting refined product with better quality. The fine varieties of sake are served cold so as not to alter the delicate fruity and floral aromas. The taste is pungent, acidic, astringent, with a delicate aroma. It is traditionally served in small ceramic bowls, but a tasting glass can also be used. Depending on the season, it can be drunk hot, room temperature, chilled or with ice.

The first sake was called to force it ,Kuchi means “mouth”, kami means “to chew” and zake is the rendaku form of “sake”, it was made from the rice of an entire village, chestnuts, mile, acorns, and was prepared by spitting the mixture into a vat , rather than a drink it was a pap of rice chewed and then left to ferment. The result was a light, sweet drink with a very low alcohol content (3-4 alcohol degrees), however sufficient to become a sought-after and precious drink, because it is capable of giving euphoria. Saliva enzymes allowed starches to become sugar, but the saliva shouldn’t have been that of ordinary people, but of Shinto priestesses, Japanese virgins of great beauty.

Kuchikamizake was made exclusively during ceremonies in temples shinto. This Shinto ritual plays a fundamental role in the film “Your Name”: by drinking the Kuchikamizakè the protagonist connects with the Shinto Kami and further strengthens the bond with the beloved who had prepared the drink. Kuchikamizakè becomes a metaphor for true love: if loving means sharing a part of oneself and accepting the other in one’s life, then the Shinto ritual performed by the two coincides with the supreme act of love in which two singles unite recognizing each other as souls twins.

By Valeria Turino

