Ilaria De Rosa, Italian stewardess arrested in Saudi Arabia sentenced to 6 months

She was sentenced to 6 months Ilaria De Rosathe hostess Italian of 23 yearsoriginally from Treviso, in prison in Saudi Arabia since May 4th. The sentence was issued today. After serving the sentence the young will be expelled from the country.

Ilaria works for the airline Avion Express and had been arrested at Pike on charges of possession and drug dealing for being found with a joint of marijuana hidden in her bra. A fact that could have led to very heavy penalties according to the sharia, the Islamic law in force in the country, which makes no difference between possession and drug dealing. The intermediation of Foreign Ministry made it possible to mitigate the sentence imposed on him.

The sentence was pronounced in the presence of a monocratic judge, of the Italian consul in Jeddah Leonardo Maria Costa and of Ilaria’s sister. The young woman is now in a prison 40 minutes from Pike, where he will serve his sentence. The possibility of appealing is foreseen in 30 days from the issuance of the sentence. After meeting her, the console he said that the girl is rather tried but overall her condition is good. A further consular visit was also requested to allow Ilaria’s sister to have a meeting with her.

The girl always told herself innocent. His parents, in an interview with The printhad excluded that their daughter could actually be in possession of drugs since, in addition to never having used them, she knows perfectly well the risk that this can entail in countries such as Saudi Arabia, where she has been residing for three months.