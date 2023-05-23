Ilaria De Rosa, the stewardess arrested in Arabia: in jail for a joint in her bra. Consul: “He’s fine”

“Ilaria is fine.” The consul general Leonardo Maria Costa said yesterday, when he visited the 23-year-old hostess from Treviso Ilaria De Rosa in a cell in Jeddah, on the shores of the Red Sea, in Saudi Arabia. The police accuse Ilaria of having hid a joint in her bra, for this the handcuffs were taken on May 4th. According to a note released yesterday, the girl will have trusted lawyers among those available to the consulate, Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani mediated for her. Going back to Consul Costa, at the end of the prison visit, he spoke of a girl “shaken but in good physical and psychological condition”. Ilaria had not been advised of the consular visa and was “very happy” to see the Italian diplomat.

Ilaria's story The twenty-year-old hostess – another passage referable to the confrontation between the young Treviso woman and Leonardo Maria Costa – immediately she pleaded totally innocent, adding that he does not quite understand the reasons for the detention. Ilaria told how, while she was with other people to dinner at a friend's housein the garden of a villa in a compound, the group was surrounded by about ten people in civilian clothes but armed, who would have stopped and searched those present. De Rosa – a point to underline – claimed to have been the only woman to be searched, a rather intrusive treatment, probably because I am not an Arab. The first impression aroused by the scene – Ilaria's thought again – was that of a robbery. Treviso she would have understood the situation – or to have been arrested – only once taken to a police station, but she also reported to the consul that she had been formally interrogated (in English) only after five days. During that interrogation – still according to what the stewardess repeated to the diplomat – Ilaria disputed any charges regarding consumption or possession of substances narcotics, also denying the consumption of alcoholic beverages. The young woman she finally claimed to having signed an unspecified document in Arabic following the interrogation whose contents he ignores.

From party to nightmare Step back. Ilaria De Rosa’s nightmare began just under three weeks ago. A party with Tunisian friends on the beach in Jeddaha local police check, a joint hidden in the bra. Since May 4, the girl, a flight attendant for the Lithuanian airline Avion Express, she ended up under arrest in a prison 45 kilometers from Jeddah. The Farnesina prefers to keep the utmost confidentiality regarding the accusation, it is not known at the moment whether it is dealing with drug dealing or trafficking, in both cases Saudi state legislation is extremely strict and goes as far as the death penalty.

Mom: "A mistake" Meanwhile, in via Pelosi in Castelminio di Resana, Ilaria's Italian residence, the doors remain closed. Mother Marisa Bion these days he is hosting Laura, Ilaria's sister, who brought her 6-year-old son with her from Brussels. The father of the two girls and Marisa's husband, Michele De Rosa, is in Holland, where he works for NATO. According to mother Marisa, Ilaria's arrest «is a mistake – he reiterated in some interviews – my daughter has never taken drugs, surely that joint wasn't hers, she knows very well the very strict laws of Saudi Arabia». It was just the mother who did it complaint to the carabinieri of Castelfranco Veneto. The family say they learned from the airline that Ilaria had been seen getting into a car with three men fou from the Spectrum Residence Sultan Hotel in Jeddah. A few hours later information arrived from the Farnesina: Ilaria had been arrested for drugs, from that moment on all the operations were followed by the Foreign Ministry Antonio Tajani.

Anti-doping at work The news of the involvement in the seizure of the joint left the family in shock. According to rumors, the Jeddah beach would have been a “raid” at the end of Ramadan, at which time the holidays are under special surveillance by the local authorities. «Ilaria, like all my colleagues who work on the plane, is monitored by the flight company – explained Marisa Bion to the mayor of Resana Stefano Bosa – they do a kind of anti-doping, it has always been regular» explained the mother to the mayor. The girl’s neighbors know her well: «she’s smart, used to being around the world and traveling-they say- there is definitely a mistakeI’m sure he’ll be back soon,” says a woman. Ilaria studied at the human sciences high school in Treviso, and then attended the United World College in Maastricht, she knows four languages ​​and has some experience as a hostess.

Family ready to go Her social media shows that the girl had been in Jeddah since March, that was evidently the reference airport of your company. In the shared videos and photos, Ilaria is found on the beach, in hotels and clubs, sometimes with friends and sometimes alone. She shows that she is completely at ease among the beautiful ones red sea beaches, in bars and restaurants. In the comments under the photos, many messages of solidarity have arrived from friends and colleagues, many hope that it is an error and hope to see her return soon. And then the usual keyboard haters cannot be missing, who make fun of her. Meanwhile, the family is getting organized to go to Saudi Arabia. In the evening, a statement by Senator Matteo Renzi, notoriously close to the Saudi world: «I am sure that the Farnesina is already working its best to arrive at a solution as soon as possible – he explains – In these cases, no one has to act on their own initiative. If the Italian authorities need my help, I’m clearly available.”