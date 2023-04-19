Ilary Blasi, who broadsides her ex-husband Totti: she said it on live TV!

The presenter of L’Isola dei Famosi opened the new edition with real broadsides towards her ex-husband

The new edition of L’Isola dei Famosi, broadcast live on Canale 5 on Monday evening, has begun with a bang. The numbers of the reality show hosted by Ilary Blasi are important, as evidenced by the almost 3 million average viewers with 23, 3% share. Among the main reasons for following the first episode is the opening, with the presentation of Ilary herself.

Francesco Totti’s ex-wife has not disregarded expectations, launching more than a few digs at her ex-husband. Starting with the very first sentence with which you opened this new edition of L’Isola dei Famosi: “We haven’t seen each other for exactly a year, I left you saying:” Everything can change “. Indeed, many things have changed. As you know a man who was close to me, who was by my side is no more…“

The final addition “obviously I’m referring to Nicola Savino” made the people present in the studio smile, but the reference to “Pupone” was quite clear. During the episode there were also references to his current relationship with the German Bastian Muller. The provocations came directly from Vladimir Luxuria, who together with Enrico Papi accompany Blasi in conducting.

Luxuria greeted everyone in German, with Blasi's prompt response "I don't know a word of German", a curtain that ended with "I thought you spoke the language of love" said by Luxuria. We remind you that in these hours the judge's decision regarding the separation between Ilary and Totti himself has arrived.

At Blasi a check for 12,500 euros a month, the villa in Eur and custody of the children. A sentence that, apparently, dissatisfied the presenter of L’Isola dei Famosi and Totti himself. We both expected something different. However, the decision of judge Simona Rossi has been made and now everyone will go their own way.

April 19 – 2.03pm

