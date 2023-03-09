The iliad advertising on the award received by Opensignal for signal quality is “contrary to article 2 of the Code” and the Advertising Jury “orders its termination“. So it was decided last week, and now the IAP – Istituto dell’Autodisciplina Pubblicitaria – is making public the reason for the stop requested by WindTre, Vodafone and TIM. In the second part of the documentation iliad accuses Vodafone and WindTre of violation of the articles of the Code of Conduct in two commercials.

The jury accepted the request to stop iliad advertising as it declares guarantor of communication and not of contracts, therefore it does not consider the content of the agreements between the telephone operator and Opensignal relevant. Its job is rather to ensure that what is communicated to consumers correspond to the truth. That said, the concept of “availability” advertised by iliad on Opensignal data is misleading, as public perception is different from the technical meaning attributed to it by the Opensignal reports. The message that passes is therefore not correct, because when the consumer hears of “network availability” he thinks of territorial coverageand not to other parameters such as the percentage of time connected to the fastest networks. The jury judges”important for the consumer to understand the basis of recognition of a claimed primacy“, an element deemed missing in the operator’s commercial. Advertising messages must therefore be interrupted as they are in conflict with Article 2 of the Self-Regulatory Code. Iliad had responded to this decision by commenting: We respect the IAP. We remain convinced that we have acted in good faith, since the award received by Opensignal is a fact.

And now it's up to iliad to report Vodafone and WindTre to the Jury, in particular regarding the advertising on fixed-mobile convergence Infinito Insieme and the WiFi Calling service. The accusation is contained in the same defense filed with the IAP by the French operator: the Jury has already spoken out against iliad, the hearing to deal with any defaults by Vodafone and WindTre will instead be held on March 14th. Vodafone: the spot is to Infinite Together which, according to iliad, violates the articles 2 and 15 of the Corporate Governance Code (misleading commercial communication and comparison). In the advertisement, reference is made to Stable and unstoppable home WiFiiliad states instead that a quick Google search is enough to "find many negative testimonials from users who complain about the continuous interruptions and even the complete absence of the WiFi signalVodafone, therefore, should provide proof of the data and, in violation of Article 15 on comparison, cannot service superiority e you supremacy. WindTre: here the items taken into consideration are the 2, 14 (denigration) e 15 and relate to the WiFi Calling commercial that "allows you to talk even where the mobile network is not available, such as basements, sheds and buildings with thick walls". iliad accuses WindTre of defamation when the testimonial Fiorello says "Does he take everywhere from me, from you? Come on, are you in the doghouse?" stating that it is a message highly disparaging. In practice, the commercial is contrary to article 2 as it conveys an untruthful message, with article 14 because it denigrates competition and with article 15 because compare non-homogeneous services.

