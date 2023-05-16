Iliad accuses Vodafone, the Court of Milan confirms: unfair competition

The SMS sent between 2018 and 2020 by Vodafone to his former clients containing offerte winback contain misleading advertising and represent a case of unfair competition. Thus established the Court of Milan in the first instance ruling relating to lawsuit filed by iliad in July 2019.
The telco led by CEO Benedetto Levi had denounced an anti-competitive behavior implemented by Vodafone against it which prejudiced “its investments, conditioning the possibility of acquiring new users and determining the loss of the acquired ones“. Iliad also complained about the delays in the number portability procedures of Vodafone customers intending to switch to the new operator that has recently landed in Italy.
The behaviors”aggressive and anti-competitive” they would have caused to iliad a economic damage ed to his reputationfor this reason a request was made compensation of 500 million euros.
We report following the decisions of the Court of Milan in the first instance sentence. Operators will in any case be able to appeal the sentence.
- MNP delay from Vodafone to iliad: Iliad’s allegations were found to be unfounded. Vodafone acquitted. Motivation: “exceptional factors also due to the large number of users who had joined the iliad offer“.
- offerte winback via SMS: iliad’s allegations were found to be well founded. The content of the messages was considered misleading because it only highlighted the monthly price of the offer, omitting the total price (therefore with SIM and activation cost). Vodafone was found guilty of false advertising and unfair competition by mailing reticent messages for the period between June 2018 and February 2020.
- compensation for damages of 500 million euros: impossible to quantify the damage suffered by iliad as the SMS containing winback offers were not aimed solely at iliad customers. Iliad’s request rejected.
- judgment publication: at the expense of Vodafone but only in the Sole 24 Ore and not on the official Vodafone website (already done, on 14 May)
- litigation costs: 1/3 Vodafone, 2/3 iliad (180,000 euros to be paid to Vodafone which bore the costs)