Iliad accuses Vodafone, the Court of Milan confirms: unfair competition

The SMS sent between 2018 and 2020 by Vodafone to his former clients containing offerte winback contain misleading advertising and represent a case of unfair competition. Thus established the Court of Milan in the first instance ruling relating to lawsuit filed by iliad in July 2019.

The telco led by CEO Benedetto Levi had denounced an anti-competitive behavior implemented by Vodafone against it which prejudiced “its investments, conditioning the possibility of acquiring new users and determining the loss of the acquired ones“. Iliad also complained about the delays in the number portability procedures of Vodafone customers intending to switch to the new operator that has recently landed in Italy.

The behaviors”aggressive and anti-competitive” they would have caused to iliad a economic damage ed to his reputationfor this reason a request was made compensation of 500 million euros.