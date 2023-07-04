Iliad also brings fiber to the Fastweb network: all the details

Iliad bring your offer for the fiber on Fastweb’s FTTH network. After having first relied on the OpenFiber infrastructure and then since last January also on the FiberCop network, the telephone operator is now putting into practice the agreement signed last year further extending its coverage on the Italian territory.

The iliad offer on the Fastweb network is made available with a profile FTTH GPON which provides a download speed of up to 2,5Gbit/s (overall: up to 1Gbit/s on 2 Ethernet ports and up to 1Gbit/s in WiFi via iliadbox modem) and upload up to 500Mbit/s.

We remind you that the iliad offer is also available in areas covered with FTTH EPON technology (Open Fiber and FiberCop) which provides up to 5Gbit/s in download and up to 700Mbit/s in upload. Open Fiber is also present with FTTH GPON technology.

Launched in January last year, the iliad Fibra offer now provides access to the FTTH network and unlimited calls to

24,99 19.99 euros/month

​if you are an iliad mobile customer with a monthly rate of 9.99 euros/month if you are an iliad mobile customer and you switch (free) to the GIGA 150 offer at 9.99 euros/month if you are not an iliad mobile customer and you activate the GIGA 150 offer at 9.99 euros/month

24.99 euros/month if you are not an iliad mobile customer

The one-time setup cost is $39.99. The offer includes:

router iliadbox WiFi 6 on free loan for the entire duration of the contract unlimited calls to Italy and over 60 countries voicemail iliadbox connect app for network management

To these you can add:

iliad WiFi extender: 1,99 euro/mese

antivirus McAfee Mult Access: 2,99 euro/mese

We recall in the margin that the GIGA 130 mobile offer can be activated until July 6th.

