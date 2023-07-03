Iliad announces the sale of the 30% stake in On Tower Poland to the Cellnex Group

The transaction amounts to 2.3 billion zlotys, equal to approximately 510 million euros

Iliad SA, the French telecommunications operator, has officially announced the sale of its residual 30% stake in On Tower Poland (“OTP”), the company that manages passive mobile telecommunications infrastructure in Poland, to the Cellnex Group. The transaction was concluded for a value of 2.3 billion zlotys, equivalent to approximately 510 million euros (before tax).

This sale follows the finalization that took place on 1 April 2021, in which the Cellnex Group acquired 60% of OTP, and the additional sale of 10% of OTP that took place on 28 February 2022. The residual 30% stake sold today by the Iliad Group was previously accounted for in the financial statements as “assets held for sale”.

The operation confirms Iliad’s strategy of focusing on its own core business in the telecommunications sector and to reduce its exposure to passive infrastructure.

The sale of the stake in OTP will allow Iliad to further strengthen its financial position and focus on developing its mobile networks and telecommunications services.

The Cellnex Group, a major European operator in the telecommunications infrastructure sector, has now acquired the entire shareholding in OTP. This confirms the growing importance of mobile telecommunications infrastructures in the Polish market and the strategic interest of the Cellnex Group in expanding into Central and Eastern Europe.

The deal between Iliad and the Cellnex Group remains subject to regulatory approvals and the transaction is expected to be completed within the next few months. Both sides hope that this divestiture will open up new development opportunities in the telecommunications sector, fostering innovation and improving access to mobile communications services for Polish consumers.

In conclusion, the sale of the 30% stake in On Tower Poland by Iliad to the Cellnex Group represents an important strategic step for both companies and a sign of the ongoing evolution in the telecommunications infrastructure sector in Poland and in Europe.

