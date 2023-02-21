Iliad bring the 2.5Gbps fiber in the cities of Milan, Bologna and Turin. Starting today, new users residing in the municipalities concerned will be able to activate it with a download speed divided between WiFi and Ethernet ports. The telephone operator specifies that the transition from the previous 1Gbps to the current 2.5Gbps was made possible thanks to a technological development of the Open Fiber partner.

The maximum speed of 2.5Gbps overall should be divided as follows: up to 1Gbps on 2 Ethernet ports, up to 1Gbps in WiFi. It can be reached in areas with iliad GPON technology and is subject to change based on coverage, degrees of network congestion, technology available in the area, server capacity and use of the WiFi connection. The download speed in Milan, Bologna and Turin is different from that of the other areas covered by FTTH iliad as in these three cities it is not possible to install proprietary equipment in the exchanges.