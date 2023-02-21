Iliad bring the 2.5Gbps fiber in the cities of Milan, Bologna and Turin. Starting today, new users residing in the municipalities concerned will be able to activate it with a download speed divided between WiFi and Ethernet ports. The telephone operator specifies that the transition from the previous 1Gbps to the current 2.5Gbps was made possible thanks to a technological development of the Open Fiber partner.
The maximum speed of 2.5Gbps overall should be divided as follows: up to 1Gbps on 2 Ethernet ports, up to 1Gbps in WiFi. It can be reached in areas with iliad GPON technology and is subject to change based on coverage, degrees of network congestion, technology available in the area, server capacity and use of the WiFi connection. The download speed in Milan, Bologna and Turin is different from that of the other areas covered by FTTH iliad as in these three cities it is not possible to install proprietary equipment in the exchanges.
As specified, the possibility of accessing the fiber at 2.5Gbps is currently limited to new customers. iliad, however,”is working to allow its users in these three municipalities to choose the service upgrade to get fiber services at the new speed“.
In other areas other than Milan, Bologna and Turin which are covered by the iliad network, it is instead possible to navigate with a download speed up to 5Gbps (up to 2.5Gbps on 1 Ethernet port, up to 1Gbps on 2 Ethernet ports, up to 1Gbps in WiFi in areas with iliad EPON technology).
MEANING 5GBPS AND 2.5GBPS
“Up to 5Gbps“:
The performance is given by the sum of the maximum connection speeds enjoyed by several devices connected simultaneously to the Ethernet ports and in Wi-Fi.
For example, if you have:
- A Smart TV connected to the 1 Gigabit port (max performance 1 Gbit/s)
- A PC connected to the 1 Gigabit port (max performance 1 Gbit/s)
- A PC connected to the 2.5 Gigabit port (max performance 2.5 Gbit/s)
- A smartphone connected via Wi-Fi (performance equal to or greater than 500 Mbit/s)
Each device will be able to navigate simultaneously at the maximum speed allowed by the port (or Wi-Fi) and by the device itself, thus reaching a maximum of 5 Gbit/s overall.
“Up to 2.5Gbps“:
The performance is given by the sum of the maximum connection speeds enjoyed by several devices connected simultaneously to the Ethernet ports and in Wi-Fi.
For example, if you have:
- A Smart TV connected to the 1 Gigabit port (max performance 1 Gbit/s)
- A PC connected to the 1 Gigabit port (max performance 1 Gbit/s)
- A smartphone connected via Wi-Fi (performance equal to or greater than 500 Mbit/s)
Each device will be able to navigate simultaneously at the maximum speed allowed by the port (or Wi-Fi) and by the device itself, thus reaching a maximum of 2.5 Gbit/s overall.
HOW MUCH IS THE ILIAD FIBER
In all cases the offer always remains the same, i.e.:
- monthly cost:
- 19.99 euros/month for iliad mobile customers with an offer of 9.99 euros/month and automatic payment by credit/debit card or IBAN
- 24.99 euros/month for non-customers
- installation cost: €39.99 one-off
- characteristics: price forever, no hidden costs, no duration constraints
- even: free loan for use of the new iliadbox WiFi 6 router with WiFi up to 1Gbps
- calls: unlimited to landlines and mobiles in Italy and to landlines in over 60 countries around the world
