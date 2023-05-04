Iliad Business blows away the competition, again: prices and details

Iliad continues its “revolution” strong in 2022 closed with 9.5 million mobile users and 109,000 fiber users (with customer satisfaction reaching 99% in April) and today launches its business offer for companies and VAT number. Clarity e transparency are the basis of the new proposal, as well as the freedom: so no constraints lifetime for customers, zero hidden costs, and a forever-guaranteed price,”without any indexing” as underlined by CEO Benedetto Levi.
Flexibility:
- through your account you can access the list of SIMs where it is possible create groups (who, for example, have different needs) by customizing the settings, for example by setting different top-up thresholds according to the employee in the event of zero credit
- SIM pause for example, for those who do seasonal work. In the settings there is a “suspend SIM” button which allows you to keep the SIM in stand-by for up to 24 months without deactivating it and spending it unnecessarily. In practice, you only pay for the months of effective use. The reactivation cost is 4.99 euros + VAT
Quality:
- coverage
- dedicated assistance 176: no chatbots, 100% human assistance available always, every day, 24 hours on 24
THE OFFER
The cost of the iliad Business offer is 11.99 euros + VAT and includes:
ITALIA
- unlimited minutes to landlines and mobiles
- Unlimited texting
- 300 minutes included to call landlines and mobiles from over 50 countries
- 5G even
- 220 GIGA per month to surf on 4G, 4G+ and 5G
UE
- unlimited minutes
- Unlimited texting
- 15 GB more dedicated
EXTRA EU (30 countries, including Switzerland, China, UAE)
- 5 GB more in addition to the 15+220 GB
- 60 minutes of dedicated calls
- assistance included
All those who activate a business offer will have the opportunity to access:
- offer Business Data 180: 9.99 euros per month + VAT with activation at 9.99 euros + VAT for 180 GB dedicated in Italy, 15 GB dedicated in the EU and 5 GB dedicated in 30 non-EU countries
- abbonamento McAfee Business Security on 3 devices for 1.99 euros + VAT per month for each license
HOW TO ACTIVATE
iliad Business can be activated
- are iliadbusiness.it
- calling the 176
- through one of the 2,000 Simboxes and at the Flagship Stores and Corners
THE WORDS OF THE CEO
The iliad revolution does not stop and today we are alongside the business segment to concretely support those who contribute to the development and economic growth of the country, always keeping faith with our values. With the launch of iliadbusiness, we are responding to the need for ever greater transparency and dedicated offers of thousands of Italian professionals and businesses, guaranteeing clear and simple rates, which have now become iliad’s trademark.