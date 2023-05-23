iliad celebrates 5 years with the most advantageous mobile offer

To celebrate its fifth birthday, iliad is launching an unmissable promotion for new and old customers: until June 15 it’s possible activate the offer FLASH 200which includes 200 GB of data traffic in 4G/4G+ and 5G, unlimited calls and SMS to all national numbers for only 9,99€ per month.

This is the most generous mobile offer ever proposed by the operator, which in five years has won almost 10 million users thanks to its simplicity, transparency and convenience.

Con FLASH 200iliad wants to offer its customers the possibility of surfing without worries and making the most of its 5G network, available in covered areas and on compatible devices.

The offer is reserved for new users who activate a new iliad SIM, but also for those already active who want to increase their monthly gigabytes. To upgrade to the new offer, simply access your personal area on the site iliad.it or on the official app and follow the instructions.

Migration is possible for those who have already subscribed to one of the following offers: Voice Offer, Iliad Offer for € 5.99, Giga 40 Offer, Giga 50 Offer, Flash 70 Offer, Giga 70 Offer, Giga 80 Offer, Flash 100 Offer, Offer Giga 100, Flash 100 5G Offer, Flash 100 Offer for €7.99, Flash 120 Offer for €7.99, Giga 120 Offer, Flash 120 Offer, Flash 130 Offer, Flash 150 Offer, Flash 160 Offer, Giga 150 Offer.

To activate the FLASH 200 offer you can choose between two methods: online on the iliad.it website or at one of the more than 4,000 authorized points of sale throughout the country.

In both cases you will receive a SIM with the standard / micro / nano format and you can request the portability of your number or get a new iliad number.

Don’t miss this extraordinary opportunity to become part of the family iliad or to improve your mobile experience with the best offer ever. Hurry up: you have until June 15th to activate FLASH 200!