Iliad Como, the operator’s flagship

iliadthe operator that revolutionized the Italian telecommunications market thanks to its clear and transparent offers, announces the inauguration of its first Flagship Store in Comothe 45th in Italy.

WHEN THE ILIAD FLAGSHIP OPENS IN COMO

This new store is scheduled to open Monday 16 October starting from 12:00 in Via Caio Plinio Secondo, 5 and marks a further stage in iliad’s expansion in Italy.

During the event, passers-by who visit the Store will be greeted by the phrase in typical Como dialect, “The iliad offer is as good as bread”, reinterpreted in perfect iliad style and will have the opportunity to receive gadgets to celebrate the opening.

Furthermore, anyone will have the opportunity to receive assistance on how to activate mobile offers via Simbox, subscribe to the fiber offer and discover iliadbusiness, the proposal dedicated to companies and VAT number holders.

With the opening of the Como Store, iliad continues the expansion of its commercial network, reaching market share 45 Flagship Storein addition to the 6,000 points of sale distributed throughout Italy, including iliad Corner, iliad Point, iliad Express and iliad Space.

In the opening photo, a moment from iliadLAND, the iliad themed amusement park

