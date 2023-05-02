Home » iliad down, disservice throughout Italy: what’s going on
It has been going on for a few hours disservice at a national level which is involving the fixed and mobile operator in the round iliad.

The reports are numerous, from every part of Italy, and concern problems of connection data (fixed and mobile), inability to receive or carry out callsincluding customer service or emergency services, and difficulty with messaging SMS.

This is a serious inconvenience for the millions of users who have chosen iliad as an alternative operator with advantageous prices.

iliad is a French telecommunications company that landed in Italy in 2016. It presents itself as a low-cost operator that offers affordable rates and innovative services, such as the 5G network. To date, iliad has 3 million active users in our country.

However, in the face of such a large customer base, it is essential for ilia to ensure continuity and quality of telephone and internet connection services. For this reason, today’s disservice has aroused many complaints from users, who have flocked to social networks to report the inconveniences suffered.

The peak of reports of May 2, 2023

The peak of reports, according to what was found on the specialized site Downdetectorwould have started around 14.30 and is still ongoing at the time of publication.

The manager has not yet provided an official explanation on the causes of the disruption, however he is reassuring his customers that the technicians are working to restoration of normality.

We hope that iliad can resolve the situation as soon as possible and repay the trust of its users with an efficient and transparent service.

