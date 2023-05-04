Iliad, eSIM soon arriving in Italy according to Benedetto Levi

Maybe we’re finally here Iliad eSIMs are really on the way. The managing director Benedetto Levi said, close to the conference to present the mobile offer for businesses and businesses, they will be available “soon”. Unfortunately we don’t have more precise details: we will have to wait for further clarifications.

The eSIM project for the low-cost operator has been dragging on for some time, and it’s not entirely clear why. It was already talked about in 2019, in France they arrived during 2020, in Italy Benedetto Levi had already promised them in 2021, but nothing materialized. It is true that on that occasion Levi had already observed that there was little interest from customers, and therefore he preferred to focus on other services and functions.