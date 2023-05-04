Iliad, eSIM soon arriving in Italy according to Benedetto Levi

Maybe we’re finally here Iliad eSIMs are really on the way. The managing director Benedetto Levi said, close to the conference to present the mobile offer for businesses and businesses, they will be available “soon”. Unfortunately we don’t have more precise details: we will have to wait for further clarifications.
The eSIM project for the low-cost operator has been dragging on for some time, and it’s not entirely clear why. It was already talked about in 2019, in France they arrived during 2020, in Italy Benedetto Levi had already promised them in 2021, but nothing materialized. It is true that on that occasion Levi had already observed that there was little interest from customers, and therefore he preferred to focus on other services and functions.
The current state, in Italy eSIMs are only offered by the three main operators (TIM, Vodafone, WindTre) and a very small number of virtual ones, and even at the smartphone level the picture is still very spot on (especially if you move away from the most prestigious segment of the market). The notable exception are the iPhones, which support the technology practically unanimously from the Xs/Xr generation onwards (including the two cheap SEs).
Apple is one of the companies that has believed the most in technology, also implementing it on its wearables and multiple iPad models. Indeed, in the USA the most recent iPhones no longer even have a trolley for the physical SIM, and rely only on the electronic one.