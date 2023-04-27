Home » Iliad, event scheduled for May 4: possible debut of the business offer
Iliad, event scheduled for May 4: possible debut of the business offer

Iliad has an announcement to make: the appointment is for 4 maggio – and this is for sure – for the rest we can only speculate on what the telephone operator is preparing to launch on the market. After introducing the possibility of purchasing iPhones with financing, therefore, another one is coming Revolution which, according to rumors circulating on the net, will concern the business sector.

The telco would in fact be ready to debut in the B2B with offers dedicated to professionals and businesses. And the teasers posted on social media would seem to go in this direction, effectively confirming what iliad itself had already announced on the occasion of the presentation of the 2022 tax results when it referred to B2B as a process “only at the beginning“.

Also on the official website for a few days a banner has appeared with the writing “AAA wanted” followed by some professions such as those of the architect, the baker and the purchasing manager followed by the date of May 4th.

The event will be held at Superstudiopiù in Milan: here the company’s plans for the business sector will be revealed both landline and mobile and it will be known whether access to the offer will always take place via the iliad.it site (difficult) or rather through one of the sites that the operator has registered in recent months, including iliadpro.it e iliadbusiness.it. The offer name could be iliad Proas well as in France there is Free Pro.

