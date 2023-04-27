Iliad, event scheduled for May 4: possible debut of the business offer

Iliad has an announcement to make: the appointment is for 4 maggio – and this is for sure – for the rest we can only speculate on what the telephone operator is preparing to launch on the market. After introducing the possibility of purchasing iPhones with financing, therefore, another one is coming Revolution which, according to rumors circulating on the net, will concern the business sector.

The telco would in fact be ready to debut in the B2B with offers dedicated to professionals and businesses. And the teasers posted on social media would seem to go in this direction, effectively confirming what iliad itself had already announced on the occasion of the presentation of the 2022 tax results when it referred to B2B as a process “only at the beginning“.