Iliad exceeds 10 million mobile users in 5 years

Iliad is preparing to celebrate its fifth birthday in Italy: it was May 29, 2018 when CEO Benedetto Levi announced the first mobile offer which included unlimited minutes and text messages and 30 GB for navigation. Today, five years later, the telco announces that it has reached and exceeded the fateful figure of 10 million mobile users.

Reaching 10 million users is the concrete demonstration that our main investment, the one in building a relationship of trust with our users, is paying off. This milestone represents for all iliad a strong incentive to move forward in the direction traced, continuing to innovate in order to be able to continue to keep our promises and increase our community more and more – Benedetto Levi, CEO of iliad Italy

In fact mobile customers are grown in less than two months by about 150,000 units, considering that at the end of the first quarter there were 9.85 million subscribers to the service. To these must be added the 131,000 users who have subscribed to a fiber subscription.

The latest offer proposed by the telephone operator is called Flash 200 and was launched yesterday: it includes unlimited minutes and text messages and 200 GB also in 5G at 9.99 euros per month. It is dedicated to new and existing customers, including number portability, and is available until 15 June 2023.

