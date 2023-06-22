Iliad Flash 130 available until July 6: a summer GIGA for 8.99 euros / month

Iliad Flash 130 returns after a few months and is made available for i new and existing customers who wish to increase the number of GB available to them. The offer includes unlimited minutes and SMS e 130 GIGA in 4G/4G+ to be consumed in Italy and 9 GB dedicated for zero roaming in European countries. The monthly cost is 8,99 euro.

The offer can be activated no later than 6 July via the official website iliad.it, Simbox, Flagship Store and iliad Corner.

We remind you that new and existing customers have been able to activate the iliad eSIM for a few days. The former can select it when activating the offer by paying 9.99 euros, the latter can activate it for free in the Customer Area if they have subscribed or intend to subscribe to an offer at 9.99 euros per month . If the active offer costs less than 9.99 euros per month, the activation cost is 9.99 euros.

