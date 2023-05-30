Home » Iliad Flash 200, activation problems for customers | What to do
There are numerous customer reports iliad That failed to upgrade their offering to the Flash 200, launched last week and available until June 15th. In fact, at the time of the transfer request, some users received the message “An error has occurred, please try again“.

Flash 200, we recall, can be activated by

  • new customers with new number
  • new customers with number portability from another operator
  • already customers with an active iliad offer of 9.99 euros / month which provides for less GIGA than the Flash 200

The problem seems to concern only the latter type of user: iliad is aware of it and has undertaken to resolve the issue as quickly as possible. Apparently the cause appears to be thehigh number of requests upgrading to Flash 200.

Iliad’s invitation is from try again to carry out the procedure if you get the error message. Alternatively, you can call customer service on 177 for support. For existing iliad customers, the switch is completely free and does not include activation costs: the offer will be activated starting from the next billing.

To switch to Flash 200 (by 15 June, unless extended) you need to access the customer area and select My offer > Change offer.

