iliad, here is the first tariff for 2024: Flash 180

The year that is about to begin opens with an exciting surprise for iliad users: theFlash 180 2024 offer.

The tariff, available until January 11, offers a generous allocation of 180 GB of data in 4G/4G+ and 5G, accompanied by unlimited calls and SMS, all at monthly cost of €9.99.

Flash 180

In a period in which mobile tariff costs are increasing, iliad once again demonstrates its commitment to users by offering a generous and transparent proposal.

The Flash 180 2024 it does not provide hidden costs or contractual constraints, guaranteeing users a fixed price that will remain unchanged over time. A gesture that fits into iliad’s philosophy of offering accessible and quality services.

Activation

As always, users can activate Flash 180 by visiting the iliad.it website or by going to one of the 6,000 sales points distributed throughout Italy.

Furthermore, those who already take advantage of iliad offers have the possibility to upgrade, thus increasing the amount of data available.

Upgrade available for various iliad offers

The offer is open to users who have already subscribed to various iliad offers, including Voice Offer, iliad Offer at €5.99, Giga 40 Offer, Giga 50 Offer, Flash Offer 70, Giga 70 Offer, Giga 80 Offer, Flash Offer 100, Giga 100 Offer, Flash 100 5G Offer, Flash 100 Offer for €7.99, Flash 120 Offer for €7.99, Giga 120 Offer, Flash 120 Offer, Flash 130 Offer, Flash 150 Offer, Flash 160 Offer and Offer Giga 150.

