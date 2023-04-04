iliadthe operator that has revolutionized the Italian telephony market thanks to its clear and transparent offers, is now present with 27 new Simboxes in the Euronics Tufano points of sale in Campania, Lazio and Calabria.
Through the Simbox it will be possible to request new sim cards and choose the mobile offer that best suits your needs, or activate the fiber offer.
Below is the list of Euronics Tufano points of sale where it will be possible to find iliad:
CAMPANIA
Euronics Marcianise
Euronics Casoria
Euronics Mugnano of Naples
Euronics Giugliano in Campania
Euronics Quarto
Euronics Napoli Cupa
Euronics Naples
Euronics Mercogliano
Euronics Pontecagnano Faiano
Euronics Salerno
Euronics Nocera Inferiore
Euronics Torre Annunziata
Euronics Portici
Euronics Naples Embankment
Euronics Nola
Euronics Afragola
Euronics Volla
Euronics Casapulla
Euronics Vitulazio
LAZIO
Euronics Cassino
Euronics Rome Casilina
Euronics Aprilia
Euronics Latina
Euronics Civitavecchia
Euronics Viterbo
CALABRIA
Euronics Madia
The sales network
Currently the iliad commercial network is made up of 32 Flagship Stores and over 4,000 points of sale throughout Italy including Simbox, iliad Corner, iliad Point and iliad Express. However, the operator does not stop there and will continue its expansion in the country.