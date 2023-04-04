iliadthe operator that has revolutionized the Italian telephony market thanks to its clear and transparent offers, is now present with 27 new Simboxes in the Euronics Tufano points of sale in Campania, Lazio and Calabria.

Through the Simbox it will be possible to request new sim cards and choose the mobile offer that best suits your needs, or activate the fiber offer.

Below is the list of Euronics Tufano points of sale where it will be possible to find iliad:

CAMPANIA

Euronics Marcianise

Euronics Casoria

Euronics Mugnano of Naples

Euronics Giugliano in Campania

Euronics Quarto

Euronics Napoli Cupa

Euronics Naples

Euronics Mercogliano

Euronics Pontecagnano Faiano

Euronics Salerno

Euronics Nocera Inferiore

Euronics Torre Annunziata

Euronics Portici

Euronics Naples Embankment

Euronics Nola

Euronics Afragola

Euronics Casoria

Euronics Volla

Euronics Casapulla

Euronics Vitulazio

LAZIO

Euronics Cassino

Euronics Rome Casilina

Euronics Aprilia

Euronics Latina

Euronics Civitavecchia

Euronics Viterbo

CALABRIA

Euronics Madia

The sales network

Currently the iliad commercial network is made up of 32 Flagship Stores and over 4,000 points of sale throughout Italy including Simbox, iliad Corner, iliad Point and iliad Express. However, the operator does not stop there and will continue its expansion in the country.