Iliad invests in AI, its most advanced supercomputer in the world

Iliad announced today during an event in Paris important investments in the field of artificial intelligence. To obtain the computing power necessary to produce quality results, it was purchased and installed in Datacenter 5 in the French capital “the most powerful cloud-native AI supercomputer deployed in Europe so far”, an Nvidia DGX SuperPOD with Nvidia DGX H100 Tensor Core GPU capable of up to four times faster speed than computers using previous generation GPUs. AND “the world‘s most advanced AI supercomputing platform”, Iliad reiterates.

Thus Scaleway, a company of the Iliad group, can offer its customers a complete range of cloud-native offers for artificial intelligence, with the goal of becoming the leading European provider of cloud services optimized for the development of artificial intelligence. To respond to the different needs of customers, Scaleway has also equipped itself with computing power available in smaller meshes: an offer consisting of two interconnected DGX H100 systems is already available which will allow, for example, the training of larger AI models smaller and more targeted.

At the same time, thanks to the close collaboration with Nvidia, Scaleway is able to also provide Nvidia’s full range of AI toolsparticularly AI Enterprise software solutions, with pre-trained AI models, frameworks and tools that will enable customers to significantly accelerate the development and deployment of their AI, including generative AI and data solutions science.

During the Parisian event the creation of a laboratory of excellence dedicated to artificial intelligence researcha project in which they have already been invested over 100 million euros. The laboratory’s mission is to contribute to the construction of generative artificial intelligence and make it accessible to everyone by publishing the results of the research. Iliad pursues three objectives:

help the entire AI ecosystem (public and private organisations, businesses and non-profits) to benefit from significant advances in the development and optimization of AI models train a new generation of researchers, in particular by hiring PhD students in the field of French system FIGURES of public-private partnership in doctoral research promote awareness of AI technologies by institutions, companies and the general public through open laboratory research.

Xavier Niel, President of the Iliad group declared:

When a technological revolution breaks out we want to be part of it. 25 years ago, the revolution was the internet, and we were there (Iliad was born in France at the beginning of the 90s, ed.). Today, it’s artificial intelligence, and we’re making sure we’re there now too. You know us by now: when we join a game, it’s not to watch from the sidelines. To have weight in the AI ​​market, computing power is needed. To have computing power, supercomputers are needed. And to have supercomputers you need to invest. Invest consistently.

That’s exactly what we at iliad did. Which means that today we have the most powerful cloud-native artificial intelligence supercomputer in Europe so far. And this is only the beginning. Together with our subsidiary Scaleway, we have already been working on the development of a European cloud for several years. And by equipping Scaleway with a supercomputer we are trying to create – and will be able to do so – a European AI champion. It’s a question of sovereignty: to protect our data, we need platforms located within our borders.

But it’s not enough to create a champion. It is necessary to create an entire ecosystem in Europe. And because we intend to play a role in this regard, we are creating an AI research laboratory, investing the necessary resources and hiring the best researchers to work on it. Wanting to become an AI champion may seem like a bit of a crazy gamble. On the other hand, even 25 years ago it was a bit of a crazy gamble to want to make the Internet accessible to everyone. But that certainly didn’t stop us.