Just under a week ago Iliad announced Flash 130, the new offer from 8,99 euro which allows you to get 130 GB of data connectivity in LTE, 9 GB of European roaming and unlimited calls and minutes to national numbers, thus proposing an offer that is positioned on a slightly higher price range compared to its classic 4G promotion (at the moment the GIGA 100) which is usually offered to 7,99 euroagainst a richer data package.
It seems that Iliad is betting a lot on Flash 130, despite the possibility of activating it only until March 9, since the operator has begun to send SMS to various users inviting them to switch to the new promotion, all with a simple response via SMS.
The discovery was made by colleagues from MondoMobileWeb and, from the text of the message below, it is emphasized just how it is enough to answer AND to the message received from 2030 to be able to join the promotion for freeall without having to carry out the classic procedure which usually requires going through the reserved area on the operator’s official website.
HELLO FROM ILIAD: Do you want more gigs for your offer?
Answer YES to this message and switch to FLASH 130 by 09/03/2023.
The offer change is free and will be active from the next renewal.
FLASH 130 includes unlimited minutes and SMS in Italy and in Europe, 130GB in Italy + 9GB in Europe, at 8.99 euros per month FOREVER.
Minutes and SMS under conditions of lawful and fair use, excluding premium services. We remind you that by answering YES, you declare that you have read and accepted the contractual documents: m.iliad.it/Flash130-docs. If you no longer wish to receive these communications, you can revoke your marketing consent from the Personal Area. Information and privacy rights: m.iliad.it/privacy
This is not the first time that Iliad has provided this form of quick membership, although the operator does not usually use this form of incentive to entice users to upgrade their current rate to a cheaper one. In this case it should be noted that the activation of Flash 130 by existing customers represents an additional gain for Iliad, since it is possible to make the switch only if you come from offers that have a monthly fee of less than 8.99 euros, so let’s talk about all those of 4.99, 5.99, 6.99 and 7.99 euros that are active now or have been in the past.
However, it must be said that Iliad is the only operator to allow users to upgrade your rate plan for free even staying in the same price range. Just think of the updates received on the 9.99 euro plan, which over the years has evolved to offer 160 GB in 5G even to existing customers who had a lower data limit, all at no additional cost.