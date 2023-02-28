Just under a week ago Iliad announced Flash 130, the new offer from 8,99 euro which allows you to get 130 GB of data connectivity in LTE, 9 GB of European roaming and unlimited calls and minutes to national numbers, thus proposing an offer that is positioned on a slightly higher price range compared to its classic 4G promotion (at the moment the GIGA 100) which is usually offered to 7,99 euroagainst a richer data package.

It seems that Iliad is betting a lot on Flash 130, despite the possibility of activating it only until March 9, since the operator has begun to send SMS to various users inviting them to switch to the new promotion, all with a simple response via SMS.

The discovery was made by colleagues from MondoMobileWeb and, from the text of the message below, it is emphasized just how it is enough to answer AND to the message received from 2030 to be able to join the promotion for freeall without having to carry out the classic procedure which usually requires going through the reserved area on the operator’s official website.