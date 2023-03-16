Iliad closes in 2022 con 9.5 million of mobile users e 109.000 users for fiber with the offer launched in January last year. The growth of the telephone operator therefore continues, gaining 1.06 million new mobile customers in just one year and reaching 3.4% share in the FTTH segment. Total revenue for the full year stood at 927 million euros, +15.5% compared to 2021.

In summary:

Q4 2022: 247 million euros in turnover, +16.3% +224,000 mobile line users +25,000 fiber users

2022: 927 million euros in turnover, +15.5% +1 million mobile line users +109,000 fiber users (3.4% of the market)



Based on AGCOM data, iliad estimates a market share in the mobile telephony sector equal to 12%. The company expects further growth in both mobile and fiber for 2023, the latter thanks to the further extension of the Open Fiber network and the new ongoing collaborations with FiberCop and Fastweb.