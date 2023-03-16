Home World Iliad is close to 10 million users: the data of a 2022 in strong growth
Iliad closes in 2022 con 9.5 million of mobile users e 109.000 users for fiber with the offer launched in January last year. The growth of the telephone operator therefore continues, gaining 1.06 million new mobile customers in just one year and reaching 3.4% share in the FTTH segment. Total revenue for the full year stood at 927 million euros, +15.5% compared to 2021.

In summary:

  • Q4 2022:
    • 247 million euros in turnover, +16.3%
    • +224,000 mobile line users
    • +25,000 fiber users
  • 2022:
    • 927 million euros in turnover, +15.5%
    • +1 million mobile line users
    • +109,000 fiber users (3.4% of the market)

Based on AGCOM data, iliad estimates a market share in the mobile telephony sector equal to 12%. The company expects further growth in both mobile and fiber for 2023, the latter thanks to the further extension of the Open Fiber network and the new ongoing collaborations with FiberCop and Fastweb.

According to the LUISS study, the investments made by iliad since it started its activities in our country have been amply repaid, generating an impact on national production of up to 10.3 billion euros and 83,000 new jobs between direct, indirect and induced.

For 2023 we want to continue to be at the side of our users with the best technologies and with offers without surprises and without hidden costs, the distinctive features that have made us the standard bearer of transparency in Italy – Benedetto Levi, CEO of iliad Italy

The telco reaffirms its commitment to a environmental and social governance per “connect people and territories in a sustainable way“. An example is the night-time switch-off of some frequencies on the mobile network which makes it possible to reduce energy consumption by between 5 and 10 percentage points. The goal is to achieve carbon neutrality by 2035.

