Iliad launches Giga packages for Europe and Switzerland: prices and conditions

Iliad today presented the international options, data packages that can be requested on any of the mobile line offers and which offer the peace of mind of having a higher data volume in European countries and in Switzerland. Thanks to zero roaming for some years now, each offer has contained a few gigabytes of traffic to spend in Europe at no additional cost, but that may not necessarily be enough.

The data traffic cushion on which to count increases year by year due to the effect of European legislation, but the blanket is often short and especially so in cases where the trip lasts more than a few days. Not to mention the Swissthat not being part of the European Economic Area there is no Roaming Zero that matters, most of the time you have to chase public Wi-Fi networks (with the resulting risks) or pay for the connection according to consumption.

Mobile

15 June

Mobile

03 Gen

In short, when it is available it is always more convenient to buy a packet of Giga before leaving. Those of Iliad arrive just in time.

PRICES OF ILIAD FOREIGN OPTIONS

Iliad has thought of two international options, one to expand the Giga provided by its offer in EU countries, the other dedicated to those who go to Switzerland:

European Union: package with 5 GB of data traffic to spend in a month and to be added to those provided by your offer | cost: 3.99 euros

Swiss: package with 5 GB of data traffic to spend in a month | cost: 4.99 euros.

To know that:

the data options for abroad can be activated on all offers mobile Iliad

once a month

there is no automatic renewaltherefore no constraints and no risk that there may be unwanted charges.

HOW TO ACTIVATE THE ILIAD FOREIGN OPTIONS

To activate the Iliad international options there are two possibilities:

through the Personal Area using the Simboxes of over 4 thousand Italian points of sale.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

