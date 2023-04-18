Iliad launches new service: used iPhone with financing and evaluation

Iliad offers its mobile customers the opportunity to buy iPhone with deferred payment and without advance directly from the official page of the telephone operator. All operations are carried out onlinefrom the purchase to the request for financing. The service is made possible by the collaboration with fintech Younited and joins – without replacing it – the possibility of purchasing in a single solution. The interest-free financing provides two options for deferring payment:

In both cases there is no advance payment and the first installment is paid 30 days later the delivery of the apple smartphone. It is also possible to receive one immediate discount on the value of the loan through: Spot trade-in: exchange of the old Apple device with a discount on the monthly installment equal to the used value

exchange of the old Apple device with a discount on the monthly installment equal to the used value Forward trade-in: reduction on the amount to be financed equivalent to the residual value of the device by choosing to return the new iPhone at the end of the financing period The two options can be combined: “The financing can be customized according to the user’s needs, combining one or both trade-in options, which reduce the installment to a minimum and favor the recovery of old devices, reducing the impact of electronic devices on the environment“.

We are pleased that iliad users can access this innovative service for the purchase of smartphones. Online financing at 0% rate is our concrete response to counter the effects of inflation and once again meet the needs of our users. Thanks to the collaboration with Younited Pay we are able to offer convenient and transparent financing solutions – Benedetto Levi, CEO of iliad To apply for funding, it is necessary to have the CIE / European passport / driving license, health card, IBAN, telephone number and email address. The evaluation of used goods takes place by answering four questions. Once the estimate has been accepted and the new smartphone has been received, the old one will have to be returned which, once it has arrived at its destination, will be evaluated again to confirm or not the initial estimate. Below are the offers currently in force from the telephone operator, including the new Flash 120 which can be activated until April 28th.