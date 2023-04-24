Home » iliad opens its 34th store in Pisa
iliadthe operator that has revolutionized the Italian telephony market thanks to its clear and transparent offers, is ready to inaugurate its new Store in Pisathe 3rd iliad Flagship Store in Tuscany.

To announce the arrival, a typical saying appeared on the windows of Corso Italia, 43: ‘ONE IS FRYING ME WITH WATER.

iliad is ready to open its doors Thursday 20 April and let everyone know about the #Revolutioniliad by celebrating the new opening with gadgets and balloons available to everyone.

In the new store, users will be able to activate the mobile offer best suited to your needs and subscribe to the fiber offer in a very short time using the Simbox.

The specialized staff is available to provide assistance, helping users in the activation and after-sales phases.

With that of Pisa, the iliad commercial network reaches altitude 34 Flagship Store and over 4,000 points of sale throughout Italy including Simbox, iliad Corner, iliad Point and iliad Express.

