iliad Space, the offer enters specialized phone shops

No sooner said than done. The iliad offer is also available from today in specialized phone shops.

iliadthe operator that revolutionized the telecommunications market in Italy, makes the #Revoluzioneiliad even more accessible to users, launching today iliad Spacethe new distribution channel that offers users the opportunity to activate the own offers at specialized phone shops.

How iliad Space works



With the launch of iliad Space, the iliad distribution network is enriched with many new stores, offering users the convenience of activating offers in a simple and practical way, close to home and with the support of the staff present in the stores.

iliad Space was born from the will of the operator to be ever closer to current and new users and to reach them in a manner capillary throughout the territory. The specialized shops, in fact, represent real territorial reference points, in addition to the 39 Flagship Stores, over 1,200 iliad Corners and more than 2,000 iliad Points and iliad Expresses, strengthening the relationship of trust built day by day with users.

iliad’s generous and transparent proposal and its offer without remodeling, without constraints and without hidden costs, are now increasingly within reach.

What can be activated in iliad phone shops

It will be possible for users activate a new SIM by choosing from the generous mobile offers iliad eats the GIGA 150 which offers 150GB in 4G/4G+/5G, unlimited minutes and SMS for €9.99, GIGA 100 with 100GB, unlimited minutes and SMS for €7.99, DATA 300 with 300GB for €13.99 for those who only need an internet connection e the VOICE offerwhich includes unlimited minutes and SMS and 40MB for connection at €4.99 per month.

Furthermore, once the mobile offer has been activated, the iliad Space points of sale will remain as a point of reference for iliad users who will have the possibility of recharging their SIM in the nearest store or requesting an offer change.

