Iliad-State Police agreement, objective of combating cybercrimes

The agreement between the State Police and iliad for the prevention and fight against cyber crimes which have as their object the networks and information systems supporting the institutional functions of the company and of particular importance for the country.

The convention signed by the Prefect Daniela StradiottoCentral Director for the Road, Railway, Communications Police and for the Special Departments of the State Police and from Benedetto Levi, Chief Executive Officer of iliad Italia, is aimed at developing a structured collaboration between the parties for the adoption and strengthening of increasingly effective strategies in terms of preventing and combating cybercrime.

iliad, active in the market with mobile telephony offers (voice only, 3G, 4G, 5G) and from January 2022 with its fiber offer, through its IT systems and the national mobile and FTTH fiber optic network infrastructure, is committed to guaranteeing an increasingly quality, safe and effective service on a daily basis.

For the State Police, this task is ensured by the Postal and Communications Police and, in particular, by the National Anti-Crime Center for the Protection of Critical Infrastructures which, with an operating room available 24 hours a day, represents the point of contact for the management of critical events of the relevant infrastructures operating in sensitive sectors of strategic importance for the country.

“Iliad’s commitment to preserve the integrity and security of the network is strengthened comment Benedict LeviCEO of iliadThe collaboration started with the State Police and with all the actors involved in cyber security is a further step forward to respond promptly and effectively to cyber threats and to intensify prevention and risk analysis activities”.

Also present at the signing of the agreement were the Director of the Postal and Communications Police Service Ivano Gabrielli for the Department of Public Safety, while for iliad were present Michele Rillo, Chief of Staff and External Affairs Director, Jole Bertone, General Counsel, and Roberto Barbadoro, Technology Director.

