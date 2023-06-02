Home » iliad Store in Modena, the operator’s sales network grows
iliadthe operator that revolutionized the Italian telephony market and celebrated its 5th birthday thanks to its clear and transparent offers, has opened its new Store in Modena.

Starting from 11:00 Of Wednesday 31 Mayiliad welcomes everyone with the new Flagship in Via Emilia Centro, 187. To celebrate the new opening, as usual, gadgets for everyone.

In the new store, users will have the opportunity to activate the mobile offer they want via Simboxes, subscribe to the fiber offer and find out about iliadbusiness, the offer for companies and VAT numbers.

Where is the iliad store in Modena

The specialized staff is available to provide assistance to users in the activation and after-sales phases.

The iliad commercial network now reaches altitude 37 Flagship Stores and over 4,000 points of sale throughout Italy between Simbox, iliad Corner, iliad Point and iliad Express.

