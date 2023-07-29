Home » iliad Store in Varese, countdown to the opening
World

iliad Store in Varese, countdown to the opening

by admin
iliad Store in Varese, countdown to the opening

iliadthe operator that has revolutionized the Italian telephony market thanks to its clear and transparent offers, announces the opening of its 40th Store in Italy, in the city of Varese.

The iliad offer is as good as bread“.

When the iliad Store in Varese opens

This is the typical saying in the Varese dialect and revisited in perfect iliad style that will welcome users on the morning of Monday 31 July, from 11:00 inside the new Flagship in Corso Matteotti, 29. Also waiting for them are gadgets for everyone to celebrate the opening of the new Store.

Users will have the opportunity to activate the mobile offer they want via Simboxes, subscribe to the fiber offer and discover iliadbusiness – the offer for companies and VAT numbers – supported by specialized personnel, available to provide assistance in the activation and of after-sales.

Iliad’s commercial network continues to expand more and more reaching altitude 40 Flagship Store and over 4,000 points of sale throughout Italy including iliad Corner, iliad Point, iliad Express.

iliad Space

Furthermore, from now on it will be possible for users to activate their offers also at specialized phone shops thanks to iliad Spacethe new iliad distribution channel that expands the operator’s capillarity across the territory and brings it even closer to current and future users who choose the operator’s offers.

Share this article:

See also  Ukrainian resistance widens: Lugansk, the capital of the pro-Russians, is hit

You may also like

Russians buy apartments in Belgrade | Info

Trentino, killed with an ax by her neighbor....

At least nine people have died in a...

Grieving Sister Clings to T-Shirt During Verdict against...

Concert of – July 2023

Pope Francis to Attend Mediterranean Regional Conference in...

Iran, journalist suspended on charges of publishing “fake...

A heat wave and no electricity has turned...

Timvision Calcio e Sport offer, the spot with...

Switzerland, «Geneva will have the climate of Puglia,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy