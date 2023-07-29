iliad Store in Varese, countdown to the opening

iliadthe operator that has revolutionized the Italian telephony market thanks to its clear and transparent offers, announces the opening of its 40th Store in Italy, in the city of Varese.

“The iliad offer is as good as bread“.

When the iliad Store in Varese opens

This is the typical saying in the Varese dialect and revisited in perfect iliad style that will welcome users on the morning of Monday 31 July, from 11:00 inside the new Flagship in Corso Matteotti, 29. Also waiting for them are gadgets for everyone to celebrate the opening of the new Store.

Users will have the opportunity to activate the mobile offer they want via Simboxes, subscribe to the fiber offer and discover iliadbusiness – the offer for companies and VAT numbers – supported by specialized personnel, available to provide assistance in the activation and of after-sales.

Iliad’s commercial network continues to expand more and more reaching altitude 40 Flagship Store and over 4,000 points of sale throughout Italy including iliad Corner, iliad Point, iliad Express.

iliad Space

Furthermore, from now on it will be possible for users to activate their offers also at specialized phone shops thanks to iliad Spacethe new iliad distribution channel that expands the operator’s capillarity across the territory and brings it even closer to current and future users who choose the operator’s offers.

