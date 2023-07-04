iliad, the Caserta Flagship Store is open

The telephone operator iliad, which has revolutionized the Italian market with its clear and transparent offers, has opened a new shop in Caserta.

The Flagship Store is located in Via G. Mazzini, 60 and welcomes users from 11 am on Friday 30 June.

To celebrate the opening of the new store, iliad offered a rich breakfast and gadgets to all those who visited the store.

The new iliad store in Caserta offers customers the possibility to activate the desired mobile offers through the Simboxes, subscribe to the fiber offer and find out iliadbusiness, the offer dedicated to companies and VAT holders. The specialized staff will be available to provide assistance during the activation and after-sales phases, guaranteeing a complete and satisfactory customer experience.

With the opening of this new store, the iliad commercial network reaches share 39 Flagship Stores and over 4,000 points of sale throughout Italy, which include Simbox, iliad Corner, iliad Point and iliad Express. This expansion represents a further step forward for iliad in its goal of offering innovative and convenient mobile phone services to an ever-increasing number of people.

iliad has stood out in the Italian telecommunications scene for its transparent offers, with no hidden costs or complex contractual clauses.

With a simple and straightforward approach, iliad has won over a large number of satisfied customers by offering them affordable rates and a quality user experience.

The opening of the new Flagship Store in Caserta represents a great opportunity for the inhabitants of the city and its surroundings to personally experience iliad’s offers and services. Visitors will be able to obtain personalized advice on the options available and find the most suitable solution for their communication needs.

With his new Flagship Store in Caserta, iliad is confirmed as a reliable and convenient option for those looking for quality mobile telephony services. The opening of the store represents an important step for the company in the continuous process of expansion and consolidation of its presence in Italy.

