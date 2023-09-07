iliad, the first flagship store arrives in Reggio Emilia

iliadthe operator that has revolutionized the Italian telephony market thanks to its clear and transparent offers, opens its first Flagship Store in Reggio Emilia, the 42nd in Italy.

“Al zógh l’è bèl quand l’é curt iliad“. This is the saying in Reggio dialect and revisited in perfect iliad style that will welcome passers-by on Friday 8 September starting at 16:00 inside the new Flagship in Via Emilia S. Stefano 1G-H.

To celebrate the opening, gadgets will be available for everyone.

Those who wish will have the opportunity to activate the mobile offer through the Simboxes best suited to your needs, subscribe to the fiber offer and discover iliadbusiness – the offer for companies and VAT numbers – supported by specialized personnel, available to provide assistance in the activation and after-sales phases.

The iliad commercial network continues to expand more and more reaching 42 Flagship Stores and over 6,000 points of sale throughout Italy between iliad Corner, iliad Point, iliad Express and the new distribution channel iliad Space.

To find the nearest iliad store, you can visit it Store Locator on the official website of the manager.

