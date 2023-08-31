iliad, the rise on the Italian market continues: the half-yearly report

As at 30 June 2023 iliad had 10 million and 265 thousand active users, with 285 thousand added in the second quarter. The growth trend in turnover and EBITDAaL continues.

A few months after the celebration of his fifth birthday, iliad makes known i financial results for the first half of 2023: as of June 30, 2023 active mobile users are 10 million and 116 thousandwith a net increase of 267 thousand users compared to 31 March 2022, reaching a market share of approximately 12.9% .

The past semester was the first with the marketing of iliadbusinessthe mobile offer dedicated to companies and VAT numbers launched in May 2023, which in a short time contributed positively to the increase in the balance of net users.

Also in the fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) segment of the iliad fiber market, it continues to grow, exceeding 149,000 users, registering 18 thousand new subscribers net compared to the first quarter of 2023 and targeting a market share of more than 3.5% achieved in just over a year. In the past six months, the iliad fiber footprint has further expanded with the implementation of the agreement with Fastweb, which follows those with OpenFiber and Fibercop, and which together make iliad fiber reach almost 10 million residential units .

The main financial indicators of Iliad in Italy: turnover for the first half of the year is 496 million euros, +12.2% compared to the first half of 2022; even more significant is the growth in EBITDAaL, equal to 34.5%, which goes from 87 million in the first half of 2022 to 117 million recorded as at 30 June of this year. In fact, in the second quarter of 2023, the turnover generated by iliad increased by 11.8% to reach 254 million euros.

“For the twenty-first consecutive quarter we continue to lead the Italian market in terms of net growth in mobile users Benedict comments LeviCEO of iliad – iliad proves to be an operator capable of intercepting the real needs of the Italian market, confirming that ours is a unique business model and capable of truly being alongside users. We look forward to the next six months with great confidence also thanks to the launch of iliadSpace, whose first weeks of activity have allowed us to expand our distribution network, be increasingly widespread and create a relationship of trust also with the new specialized telephone shops”.

Results of the same sign for the Iliad Group: the first half closed with more than 47 million net users, an increase of 551 thousand compared to March 2023; the group’s overall turnover in the six-month period is 4.44 billion euros, with a +10,4% compared to the same period in 2022.

Despite inflation and the increase in energy prices, EBITDAaL was also growing, which, at the end of the period, stood at 1.64 billion euros, 4.1% more than at 30 June 2022.

