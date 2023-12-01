Home » Iliad, TIM, Vodafone and WindTre with Atac to cover the Rome metro with 5G
Iliad, TIM, Vodafone and WindTre with Atac to cover the Rome metro with 5G

The four major Italian operators have signed an agreement with Atac in recent hours to cover the metro lines with 5G. Iliad, TIM, Vodafone e WindTrewith the authorization of Roma Capitale, have thus signed an agreement that will bring the 5G connectivity inside metro stations and in trains on all linesthen A, B, B1 and C.

The agreement, we read in the press note released for the announcement, was also reached thanks to the contribution and mediation of the Communications Regulatory Authority, Agcom. “With this initiative, operators confirm their commitment to supporting the investments necessary to achieve the objectives of the 2030 Digital Agenda and to equip the city of Romecitizens and visitors of an increasingly efficient mobile telecommunications service.

No information for the moment on the time required for 5G coverage of the Rome metro to be operational. However, it is positive that citizens and tourists have full availability of the faster network connectivity regardless of the operator you belong to. The novelty should consequently concern all operators including the virtual ones, in light of the fact that they use the network infrastructure of one of the four MNOs, i.e. the owners of the network.

