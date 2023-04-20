“I’ll explain why Jj4 can’t go to Germany and the Trentino bears should be halved”

«In the 600 square kilometers between the territories of Val di Sole, Val Rendena and the Adamello-Brenta park, around 110 bears live at the moment: 90 adults and 20 cubs. And there are too many. They should be halved.” This is supported by Raffaele De Col, head of the Civil Protection in Trento. The man who arranged Jj4’s capture says today in an interview with the Rest of the Pug that there are a couple of “problem” bears, ie those who are too familiar with humans. «We follow them with the radio collar. If he then becomes aggressive and attacks, the protocols require him to be captured », he adds. At the moment there are four aggressive specimens. Jj4 and M49, who are locked up at the Casteller. And then Mj5 and M62, who are still free. For the first, the Province has already decreed the slaughter. Mj5 attacked a hiker last March.

The plan for the bears that didn’t work

De Col also explains that the four bears are all descendants of the four females and two males reintroduced into the woods of Trentino with Life Ursus. Jj4, who killed Andrea Papi, is the fourth daughter of Joze and Jurka, the two Slovenian bears who arrived with the plan. The first born, Jj1, died in Bavaria in 2006 because he was responsible for attacks and killings of other animals. Jj3 was shot down in Switzerland, while Jj2 went missing. The ten progenitor bears of the “Life ursus” project arrived in Trentino from Slovenia between 1999 and 2002.

Among the females was Daniza, who died in 2014 from the anesthesia she was given upon capture. «The Pacobace, a 2008 initiative for the reintroduction of the brown bear in all the Alpine regions and in Switzerland, has not taken root. Initially due to the permanence of the females and the reluctance to move along the imagined corridors. And now for the limbo in which Trentino has been left. No other northern region wants bears anymore, given that the territories don’t have effective management tools», explains De Col.

The Marsican brown bear

For the head of Trentino’s civil protection, the difference with Abruzzo can be explained by the selection. «The Marsican brown bear is more tame. Also because the most dangerous specimens have been eliminated ». While the proposal of the Zoosafari of Fasano to take charge of the bear is not feasible: «The only foreign reallocations made to date have been organized by the Province in Germany and Hungary. Otherwise, if everything were that easy, could you explain to me why M49 is still at the Casteller? The reality is that no one wants dangerous specimens. Not even in the parks. And JJ4 must be suppressed because Pacobace foresees it». While «the woods are part of the daily life of the people of Trentino. They cannot become inaccessible. It would be enough to legalize bear spray to prevent cases of potential aggression.

The sterilization

Yesterday the Autonomous Province of Trento replied to the Anti-Vivisection League, which had hypothesized a sterilization of Jj4. In a document sent to Ispra and dated 5 October 2022 in Ispra the institution . He specified that “interventions of this type have only been performed in the past on captive bears and never in the wild”. Reportedly, after the surgery, which could only be done at the Casteller, Jj4 would remain hospitalized in the cage (to reduce movement to a minimum) for another 7-10 days barring complications.

«Careful assessment of the management hypotheses relating to the Jj4 bear – reads the document cited by the Province – most recently recognized as a potentially dangerous specimen, suggests not to activate initiatives of an experimental nature (sterilization hypothesis). This having regard both to the technical aspects linked to the possible operation, which has no precedent in Italy, nor, as far as is known, elsewhere, and whose risks do not appear to be ponderable to date, and in relation to the fact that this management initiative falls outside the from the Pacobace disciplinary framework for the management of bears in the Italian Alps». The most congruous solution for the Province is that of removal, indicated by Pacobace.

The judgment of the Tar on May 11th

For the suppression of Jj4, however, we will have to wait for the judgment of the TAR of Trento. Who, accepting the appeal of Lav and Lac, suspended the suppression order signed by Fugatti. The decision will be made on May 11th. Meanwhile, the bear spent the second day in the Casteller Wildlife Center in Trento. The specimen, enclosed in a non-electrified enclosure, is in good health and feeds regularly. To prevent possible intrusions in view of the demonstration announced for next April 23, the Police Headquarters of Trento has issued an ordinance for the surveillance of the access areas to the centre. In the past, there have been some raids by animal rights groups.

The transfer to Germany or Jordan

A petition for the release of the bear promoted by the Oipa of Trento reached 60,000 signatures in 24 hours. Lav instead presented two possible destinations for the three bears considered problematic. These are the Gnadenhof für Bären, in Germany, and Al Ma’wa for Nature and Wildlife, in Jordan. For the association, the identification of the two sites would render “the provision of killing the animals useless”. The Order of Veterinarians of Trentino has also taken a position on the subject, which has urged the professionals registered in the register not to “take any initiative that could cause the death of the specimen by euthanasia”.

