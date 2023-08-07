Home » illegal street vendors remain masters of the center of Palermo
World

by admin
by blogsicilia.it – ​​26 minutes ago

The application of the ordinance, recently introduced by the Municipality, to combat the phenomenon of illegal street vendors in the center of Palermo continues to stumble. After a substantially quiet Friday and a difficult Saturday, Sunday is two-faced for the Administration. While in the afternoon the checks by the municipal police were successful, leaving via Maqueda and its surroundings…

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «First the checks, then the chaos: illegal street vendors remain masters of the center of Palermo appeared 26 minutes ago in the online newspaper blogsicilia.it».

