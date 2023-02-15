Home World Illicit waste trafficking: arrests and searches between Italy and Germany. Shares of football clubs were also seized
Illicit waste trafficking: arrests and searches between Italy and Germany. Shares of football clubs were also seized

The charges are of criminal conspiracy for the illicit trafficking of waste, recycling, self-laundering and other crimes. There are 18 precautionary measures issued by investigating judge of Milan following an investigation, in collaboration with the German judicial and police authorities, by the Carabinieri del Ecological Operational Nucleus Of Milano for crimes relating to the illicit trafficking of waste, in various European countrieswith a turn of false billings e activity Of recycling. Also ordered the seizure of 90 million euros, a sum deemed equal to the criminal association’s illicit profits, which were usually reinvested in the same illicit waste trafficking or in other lawful activities (including the purchase of shares in a football club). The operation is in progress LombardyPiedmont and Calabria e in Germania on a traffic of waste wrongdoing which concerns sums that for the investigators were usually reinvested in the same illicit trafficking of waste but also in other legitimate activities including the purchase of shares in a football club. The operation is part of an “Action Day” coordinated by Eurojust for international profiles, with the support of Europol, and is conducted jointly by the Carabinieri Group for Environmental Protection and Ecological Transition of Milan and the Federal Office of Criminal Police (BKA) of Munich (Germany). The investigations are conducted by Prosecutor of MilanMunich and Reggio Calabria. Indeed, one was created investigation team to ascertain crimes relating to the illicit trafficking of waste which in this case developed in various European countries with a round of false invoicing and recycling activity.

