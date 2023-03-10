The fifth studio album by the American musician Sufjan Stevens, “Illinois”will become a very special show this summer. Justin Peck will direct and choreograph the production, which will debut at Bard College in June.

“Illinois” of Sufjan Stevens will be turned into a musical play, according to the announcement that was made as part of the performing arts series at Bard College’s Fisher Center. Justin Peckresponsible for the choreography of the new “West Side Story” of Steven Spielbergis directing and choreographing the play, which will have some dates in late June and early July for the time being in the United States.

According to the songs of Stevens, Peck developed a story together with Jackie Sibblies Drury, who won the 2019 Pulitzer Prize for Drama for his play Fairview. Released in 2005, “Illinois” was the second installment resulting from the efforts of Stevens to record albums honoring the US fifties. Previously, only “Michigan” (2003) received the same treatment.