Illness in the theater for the actor Toni Servillo, taken to hospital

Illness in the theater for the actor Toni Servillo, taken to hospital

The well-known actor Toni Servillo fell ill in Paris while he was on stage at the Odéon Theater, engaged in Dante’s voices. Servillo, 64, who played Luigi Pirandello in the film La Stranezza, had a slight illness but remained conscious and…

Disclaimer – The post entitled: “Illness in the theater for the actor Toni Servillo, taken to the hospital, appeared 5 hours ago in the online newspaper blogsicilia.it”.

