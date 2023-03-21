by palermolive.it – ​​1 hour ago

The 54-year-old Polish man who had suffered an illness on Sunday on the Palermo-Krakow flight did not make it. The pilot had been forced to make an emergency landing in breaking latest news where the passenger was transported to…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: “Illness on the Palermo-Krakow flight, passenger who died in hospital appeared 1 hour ago in the online newspaper palermolive.it”.