Illuminations, Alan Moore book review (2023)

A few years ago, Alan Moore definitively turned to prose and, despite his admirers’ regret, probably the last installments of “The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen” y “Providence”, his wonderful approach to Lovecraft’s myths, represented the swan song of an author who marked a before and after in the ninth art. After his monumental novel “Jerusalem”has reached us, through Nocturna editions, “illuminations”, an also forceful volume, whose six hundred pages are divided between a series of stories and a novel. Which has its strange point, because one would imagine that his publisher would have preferred to publish both works separately… But, probably, in Moore’s brain, both parts share a secret order or unity, indiscernible to the rest of mortals, which makes it necessary for them to go together. Of course, it would be very risky to try to guess what exactly were the intentions of such a powerful mind.

The stories are written over a period of several decades. The oldest, “The Hypothetical Lizard” It was originally published in 1987, and is the length of a novella. It takes place in a fantastic universe, where there is a brothel called The House Without Clocks, and we are told a story of love and revenge/punishment from the perspective of one of the establishment’s pupils, who has been mutilated in a way that resists any hasty description so that it can attend to the most select of clienteles: magicians. This is a highly suggestive, exuberantly imaginative and subtle in its (shocking) wickedness, high fantasy narrative in the vein of one of Moore’s teachers, Michael Moorcock, and which might as well have been signed by one of his obvious disciples. Neil Gaiman. Then we come across some minor tales –in length and ambitions– such as “Not even a legend”about a paranormal investigation society that has an unusual guest at one of its meetings; “Cold Reading” a typical very British ghost story, starring a fake who works as a medium and who, for the first time, is faced with something truly supernatural; “The improbable complexity of the high energy state”, in which he seems to pay homage to Italo Calvino of the “cosmic”; o “American light, an assessment”, in which on this occasion he plays at being the Nabokov of “Pale Fire” and invents a long beatnik poem in the style of “Howl” by Ginsberg, accompanied by a profuse apparatus of scholarly notes. The two jewels of the set are the very horny apocalyptic fantasy “Location, location, location” and, above all, the story that gives the volume its title, “illuminations”a melancholic reunion of a middle-aged man with his past that is perhaps inspired by one of the best fantastic tales ever written, as Borges already pointed out: “Responsibility begins in dreams” by Delmore Schwartz. See also UN Secretary-General Guterres: The world needs to act to avoid famine

But, without a doubt, what will turn this book into a small -and discussed- classic will be the novel “What we can know about Thunderman”. Moore’s comics have always been indebted to the great architects of contemporary postmodern literature, such as Pynchon –whom he directly paid homage to in “V de Vendetta”–, or the aforementioned Borges or Calvino. In this case, he enters his territory, with a delirious and vitriolic breaking latest news of the superhero era, which also works as a novel key, since the two giants of the medium, Marvel and DC, appear with other names, as well as a multitude of characters where it is possible to recognize the main executives and creators of their history. The image he offers of these two corporate giants is not rosy at all: in both cases, although in different ways, they are presented as two evil capitalist machines to surreal extremes, and their characters are a filthy bunch of misfit losers, sick vicious, miserable morons. or hopeless cretins. Stan Lee, Jim Shooter or Dan Didio, like many other characters who have contributed, for better or worse, to superheroes conquering the planet’s imagination, are literally massacred by Moore in a series of tremendously grotesque and scatological scenes and… Very funny. There are very few exceptions that are spared from burning (Moore’s versions of Steve Ditko, Jack Kirby and Archie Goodwin, whom he treats with a great deal of respect).