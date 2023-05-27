Ilon Mask on lack of sleep | Magazine

After becoming convinced of the negative consequences of short sleep, Elon Musk decided to change his habit.

Ilon Mask once revealed that “it is difficult for him to stay fit because he is getting older and older”. He explained that his biggest problem is that he is a gourmet, and especially because he is not a big fan of physical activity and strenuous training. This time, Mask points out that they are days in which he tried to sleep less and work more in the past. Now he is trying to sleep at least six hours a night.

“I tried to sleep less, but I realized that I also work less. And the level of pain in the brain is higher if I sleep less than six hours a night”, he said in an interview with CNBC. The ideal amount of sleep varies from person to person, but most adults between the ages of 18 and 60 should get at least seven hours of sleep a night, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Lack of sleep is linked to heart disease, kidney disease, high blood pressure, diabetes, stroke, overeating and depression, adds the National Institutes of Health. Awhen you stay awake for too long, your body even mimics the symptoms of a hangoveremphasizes the CDC.

Bill Gates also boasted of a workaholic lifestyle, which included a lack of time for rest, friends and a social life. Now he sleeps at least seven hours, he wrote on his blog in 2019. “My work nights, combined with a lack of sleep, have taken a heavy toll,” he explained, while Jeff Bezos said sleep has been a priority for him since leading Amazon. “Eight hours of sleep makes a big difference for me. That’s the amount of sleep I need to feel energized,” he said in 2016.

Numerous studies show that work more than 55 hours a week can increase the chances of developing heart disease and stroke. Work overload can also hurt your relationships and performance at work, said psychologist Adam Borland.

