by ilovepalermocalcio.com – 52 seconds ago

Today’s edition of “” focuses on Compagno from Palermo who is becoming a star in Romania. He who knows if he finally finished the game. Feet crossed, joystick in hand, gaze fixed on the television, room…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Palermo Compagno conquered Romania, scored 24 goals: «I’m a globetrotter, I beat Immobile» appeared 52 seconds ago on the online newspaper ilovepalermocalcio.com».