Milan – “Definitely by Ezio Greggio there was no will to hurt the adoptive parents, indeed his appeal was born from a positive intentbut unfortunately they were parole nate malewhich have gone to touch a sensitive and painful subjectthe battle that adoptive parents fight every day to overcome that sort of inferiority complex towards their biological parents that accompanies them throughout their lives”.

Andrea Cherchia well-known Milanese photographer and journalist, creator of Semplicemente Milano, a project to tell the story of the city through books and social networks which has 160,000 followers on Facebook, has returned to controversy who invested Ezio Greggio after his appeal “to think again” addressed to the biological mother – defined as “true” – of the little Aeneasleft by his mother to the Cradle for Life of Mangiagalli.

Among the themes dear to Cherchi, in addition to Milan, there is in fact also theadoptionbeing himself adopted child. “In my small way – she explains – taking advantage of my popularity on social networks, I try when I can to reassure the adoptive parents. In fact, many write to me about their doubts, about theirs often tiring journeys with the children. I try to make them understand that they are actually gods supergenitorswho raise their children also facing the ‘spectre’ of their biological parents”.

“Perhaps I was particularly lucky – continues Cherchi – but my mom and dad are and always will be my real parents. Indeed, to prove it they have often overdone, in a good way, they have gone further, with sacrifice and love, an effort that many adoptive parents know well. If I’m here to tell my experience, the credit goes to my parents. My birth mom by boldly choosing to be born saved my life, but they have me donated the existence that I have”.

“Ezio Greggio’s words – the photographer continues – went to affect the feelings of all adoptive parents, who experience the doubts and difficulties of a relationship with their children that has no biological basis. They are words that have me taken back in time. I was adopted in 60’s, when prejudices were still strong. Here, hear about “true” and “non-true” parents it took me back to that time.”

Finally, Cherchi addresses a thought and a ideal hug also to the mother of little Eneawho faced “such a difficult choice that, perhaps, just like what happened to my biological mother it was not dictated by economic problems”.

