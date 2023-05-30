I’m divorced and tired

In our societies, love relationships have become increasingly complex and diverse. Despite the progress made in terms of gender equality, certain stigmas persist. Among them, divorced women often face deep-rooted social prejudices.

I won’t take your calls for a while. I will read your messages but I will not reply to them either. I don’t have the strength to pour out my feelings or listen to your words of encouragement. I am tired.

Your openness prevents you from judging me and your love for me continually generates hope for the change in my situation, but I do not share your hopes. My empty heart and tired mind prevent me from sharing your optimism.

I went to the appointment, like the other times. This time, with more enthusiasm than the others. His sister, whom I met at the gym, spoke highly of him to me. We quickly liked her and I and she told me about her brother who was looking to build something with someone. Do you know me. Even before she flaunts the qualities of her brother, I refused. I am always embarrassed by this kind of proposal. Casually, it makes me feel vulnerable; like a piece of meat spread out in the market waiting for the best buyer.

But I let myself be convinced. We are always protective of our brothers. As much as we often find them stupid and unfit to build solid relationships, we wish the best for them. For Amy, her brother was neither a jerk nor yet another confirmation of the cliché of the man who fails in his relationships. Through his sister, I began to feel for a gentle, ambitious man who has been protective of his sister since the death of their parents. It was a nice combo and I admit that seeing his photo added the push that was missing for me to finally agree to talk to him. He was quite a handsome man and for a moment, I thought I saw in his eyes the gentleness his sister was talking about so much.

We talked for three weeks almost non-stop before he asked me out. It was one of those rare times when you immediately connected with someone. We could talk on the phone for hours without stopping. His jokes had me laughing my ass off and I was in awe of his level of sensitivity. I could tell him about small, minor events and see him immediately put on his problem-solver hat. His sister was right; he was a big bear, sensitive and protective.

Three weeks isn’t much, but it’s quite a long time when you talk to someone daily. I felt like I had known him for months. I was looking forward, but I also dreaded the moment of our meeting. Three weeks is a long time, but it’s relatively short. We were unaware of several things about each other and this would be an opportunity to put everything on the table. After a certain age, the game of hide and seek is no longer appropriate.

I arrived at the restaurant twenty minutes late. I am punctual in nature but I intentionally took my time. It’s been a long time since I’ve dressed and made up to please. I smiled stupidly looking at myself in the mirror. I was happy with the result. I was happy to meet a person with whom I could possibly build something.

Adam was seated at the back of the room. A black turtleneck and a navy blue velvet jacket. He fiddled with his phone with one hand and held a glass of water with the other. I smiled and waved once at his level and he gave me the whitest smile I’ve ever seen. I thank the owners of the restaurant for the choice of dim lighting. My melanin level does not prevent me from blushing and he would have immediately seen my embarrassment and my excitement.

How to tell you ? It’s as if I had always known him. Before and during dinner, we talked about everything and nothing. The words came out naturally, the laughter was sincere, the looks were looking for each other. He undertook after dinner to talk to me about less happy things like the premature death of his parents and his sickly protection from then on for his sister. His gaze was charged with different emotions and he asked me with a sad smirk if I had something more joyful to say.

We were at a time of great vulnerability. He opened up and told me difficult things, I decided it was time to open up about a painful part of my life. I then mentioned my ex-husband. I explained that I had been happy and that I had flown on a small cloud until the divorce.

I was twenty-five and I was marrying the man of my life. We were young, we were in love, and the blindness of love and hope that always accompanies it causes us to close our eyes to certain flaws. We tell ourselves that we will manage to change the other and that in the name of love, these faults will close naturally. All in my hopes, I did not see the clouds of misfortune gathering above our heads.

After the wedding, we lost our daughter just after she was four years old and we divorced three years after this misfortune. I do not exclude my share of responsibility. The management of bereavement is different from one person to another and my difficulty in getting through this course may have pushed him into the arms of the one for whom he left.

Mom, I didn’t expect Adam to hug me or sympathize with tears at my story, but I didn’t expect him to just keep the word divorce from my entire speech. He offered quick condolences for the loss of my daughter and asked me if I had tried to hold my ex-husband back. He asked me why didn’t I mention the divorce early on in our conversation. He asked me if I was still in contact with my ex-husband and my negative answer to this question did not prevent him from releasing the speech which seemed to be prepared since he heard about the divorce.

His hands crossed on the table, he calmly explained to me that he could not envisage a future with a divorced woman. He explained to me that he had never been married and that he wanted to live this experience with someone who, like him, had never been. He told me he understood that it’s not the first thing you want to talk about when you start talking with a potential suitor, but he wished he could kill this romance before it blossomed. He left the table and asked me to excuse him.

I don’t blame him mom, but I’m tired. He’s not the first man I’ve met after the divorce. I never hid my divorced status. I’ve always tried to gauge the right time to talk about it. Some knew it from the first minutes and others like Adam only learned it a few weeks later. But what has changed? All have advanced in their own way, the reasons why a union with a divorced woman did not interest them.

I understand that we all have our criteria but I’m tired of trying. I’m tired of people always assuming my divorce was because I couldn’t hold my husband back. Maybe I was an infertile woman? Rebellious? Too docile? Not enticing enough for my husband? Speculations are going well, but never one is concluded in my favor.

I’m tired mom. I know my ex-husband has rebuilt his life and you want me to do the same. He had another daughter with the woman he left me for, but he married another. Being divorced and the father of an adulterine child did not prevent him from marrying a good match. My value to me, like that of millions of divorcees, has dropped drastically in the market and nothing seems to be working in my favor.

I know there are men who will not view my divorce as a liability. You will tell me to keep hope and to continue to believe in it. You will tell me that at thirty-six I still have my life ahead of me and that the best is yet to come. But I’m tired mom. Today I don’t have the strength to try. I don’t have the strength to dream. I am still picking up the pieces of my broken heart and it will take me time to revive it.

Pray for me and let me call you later. But not today. Today I am tired.