I’M GLAD THAT VUJADIN AND I WERE PERSISTENT TO SURVIVE! | Entertainment

Don’t miss the guest appearance of Mirka Vasiljević in “Sceniranja” on Kurir TV tonight at 8:00 p.m.!

Since childhood, he has lived as if on tape. She is only 32 years old and she can already boast that she has shared the staff with Nikola Simić, Seko Sablić, Vesna Trivalić and many other greats of the domestic theater.

She learned the secrets of acting from her first film father, Nikola Koja, and along with her career, which developed and grew along with her, she also managed to be a proud mother of four children.

In a sincere and emotional interview with Vanja Camović, Mirka Vasiljević reveals all the details of her private and business life, how she resisted numerous challenges and who gives her more trouble – her children or her partner Vujadin Savić.

Don’t miss the Screening tonight from 8 pm only on Kurir television!

