I’m Not A Lady, is the drag show still being delayed?

by palermolive.it – ​​1 minute ago

Non Sono Una Signora, the program on Drag Queens, which should be broadcast on Rai 2 from May 16, is it still postponed? A few days ago Vanessa Van Cartier published a post in which she accused politics…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «I’m Not A Lady, is the drag queen show still postponing? appeared 1 minute ago in the online newspaper palermolive.it».