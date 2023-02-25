Monteperdido have just released “No estoy bien” this weekend, the latest advance from their new and second album, “Physical damage”available on March 3rd.

“No estoy bien” is a guitar pop sentence with which the people from Madrid once again reaffirm their style of pop leaning towards hardcore, or hardcore leaning towards pop, with urgent guitars, walls of distortion and sharp lyrics.

Monteperdido reflect in their lyrics the anxiety of the generation to which they belong and the context in which they have had to live. Getting up early and exercising as synonymous with the imposed lifestyle, and which does not necessarily portend successful results. Thus, Begoña sings about multiple references to physical exercise, but also to fatigue and pressure. As the band affirms: “We live through sweat, pain and dirt. Surely we will not achieve anything no matter how early we get up, but the important thing is not to arrive, but to have a terrible time with wonderful people who you love very much”.

“I’m not fine” is produced and recorded by Borja Perez in Cal Pau Recordings; mixed by Borja Perez and mastered by Victor Garcia in Ultramarinos Mastering. The song is accompanied by a video clip, again made by Delhigo.

In addition, Monteperdido has announced the first dates of its presentation concerts: the March 15 in Madrid (Sala El Sol)he March 31 in Zaragoza (Gorilla) junto a Boys Kissing Boys, el April 1 in Barcelona (Sala Vol) again with Boys Kissing Boys, the April 14 in Talavera de la Reina (Cerro Negro Brewing)he April 15 in Salamanca (La Chica de Ayer)he April 30 in Malaga (Cancel Party), he May 5 in Burgos (Rúa Hall)he May 12 in Leon (El Gran Café) together with MiNiño, the May 13 in Valladolid (Kafka Room)he May 19 in Iruña (Tchintxarri Hall) junto a Boys Kissing Boys, el May 20 in Bilbao (Sala El Muelle) along with Pinpilinpussies and Dena, and the June 16 in Seville (Holländer Room) along with Comic Sans.

Tickets are available at the following link.