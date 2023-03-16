Pep Guardiola after passing the round in the Champions League praised Napoli by defining it “the strongest team in Europe” and Luciano Spalletti replied remotely in his speech at the end of the match won by Napoli against Eintracht: “I don’t play his games” his statements before commenting on the passage to the quarter-finals that smacks of history: “We are enjoying the great result achieved with the team and the fans. At the start we didn’t show the usual quality, but we didn’t concede anything and then we were lucid.”

Naples, the statements of the blue coach

On Guardiola, the Napoli coach added: “He wants to put pressure, everyone does, and it doesn’t make me proud. How can he put Manchester City in front of them who spend 900 million while we spend 9? It’s a little game to then make you fall.” Finally, Spalletti launches an appeal to the fans: “We try to be at the level of the goal achieved, let’s not go screw it around town, let’s go celebrate happily ever afterleaving aside any kind of provocation” in reference to the presence of Eintracht fans in the city.